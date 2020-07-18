Acknowledgement



PROBYN, Kevin Thomas:

Debbie, Carolyn, Mark, Julie, Dean & families wish to sincerely thank everyone for their wonderful support during Kevin's illness & his passing. We deeply appreciate all the visits, phone calls, cooking, cards, flowers, tributes & messages throughout this difficult time. Kevin felt very loved with so many there to support him to the end. Due to Covid, numbers were limited for the funeral but we thank those who attended (many travelling long distances) & we humbly acknowledge the hundreds who shared in the live streaming to make it truly special. Our sincere thanks to Inglewood District Nursing team & Hospice for their care; to Tom Lawn for his spiritual guidance, lovely service & putting Kevin in the fast lane; to Eagars for their incredible care & respect and to JB for so touchingly fulfilling Kevin's wishes of being piped 'home'.



