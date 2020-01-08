YOUNG, Kevin Burke (Kev):

Sadly passed away today one year ago

We are missing you a lot more

Each time we hear your name

We have cried so many tears

Yet our hearts are broken just the same

We miss our time together

Things in common we could share

But nothing fills the emptiness

Now you're no longer here

We have so many memories

To last our whole life through

Each one of them reminders

Of how much we miss you

Love you forever from Snapper (your little Maori girl),

Kieran, Angeleigh, Taylen and Tyree.



