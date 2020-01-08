YOUNG, Kevin Burke (Kev):
Sadly passed away today one year ago
We are missing you a lot more
Each time we hear your name
We have cried so many tears
Yet our hearts are broken just the same
We miss our time together
Things in common we could share
But nothing fills the emptiness
Now you're no longer here
We have so many memories
To last our whole life through
Each one of them reminders
Of how much we miss you
Love you forever from Snapper (your little Maori girl),
Kieran, Angeleigh, Taylen and Tyree.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020