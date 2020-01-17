McINTYRE, Kristi Ann:

20.07.1978 - 13.01.2020

Tragically by accidently drowning, Kristi was taken from us at Oakura Beach Taranaki, on Monday 13 January 2020. Loved and adored by her husband Danny Brouwers, and her children Connor and Bree Laurence. Deeply loved by her parents Raewyn Cornford and Ian McIntyre, and brother and sister-in-law Marc and Courtney. Loved by all her aunties and uncles, all her cousins, and all others who came in contact with this beautiful soul who gave unconditional love to many with her humour and care. Loved friend of her many friends and associates, very respected colleague of many in the ECE teaching profession. We are holding a service for Kiki, aka Kristi, in Tauranga where she has lived for many years, originally born and raised in Taranaki, at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue,Tauranga, at 1.30pm, on Tuesday 21 January 2020

Fly high Kristi girl.

We love you so much.

All messages to 49 Jonathon Street, Tauranga 3110. Kristi's home she loved, her sanctuary.





