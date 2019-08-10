de la HAYE, Lola Ellen:

Lola's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special Mother, Nana and Great-Nana. A special thank you to the dedicated nursing staff of Molly Ryan Lifecare over the years. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us all and for the donations to Hospice. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

Rest in Peace



