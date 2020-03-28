ROSS, Lachlan Angus:
On March 25, 2020, passed away peacefully at his home in Dunedin, surrounded by his four girls, following a short illness; aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan (neé Eckhoff) for 40 years, adored father of Lucy, Alexandra, and Annabel, and respected father-in-law of Scott, Tim, and Jonathan, treasured grandfather of Clementine, Georgia, Thomas, and Pippa. Much loved brother of Warwick, Elizabeth, the late Annabel, and the late Gregory. Messages may be sent to the Ross Family at 35 Butler Street, Maori Hill, Dunedin, 9010. A Memorial Service will be held, with date to be advised.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020