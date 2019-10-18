Lance EDWARDS

Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, after a short illness on Wednesday 16 October 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Dulcie. Loved father of Joanne and Coralie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bernie (deceased) and Isobel. Loved uncle to Su, Wendy and Jenny. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Taranaki Cathedral Restoration Fund would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Thank you to the staff at Taranaki Base Hospital for their care of Lance. A service will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 21 October 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private committal.

