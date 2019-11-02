EDWARDS, Lance William:

Service No: 10217, AB, RNZN, WWll. Joanne and Coralie wish to thank all those who supported us through the loss of our much loved father. We are grateful for all the messages, phone calls, cards, flowers, visits and baking, and to all those who attended Dad's funeral. Thank you to Trevor Wylde from the Royal NZ Naval Association and RSA who paid tribute with the naval prayer and thank you Trevor Bremner for playing the Last Post, it was a moving finale. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



