PENBERTH, Lance James:
Suddenly, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill for over 50 years. Loved Dad of Troy (dec), Kim and Steve, and Paul. Adored Grandpa of Simone and Kurt, and special Grandpa to Raka and Franceska and family, Meldin and Caroldine and family. Loved brother of Colin (dec) and Lew. All messages to 'The Penberth family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz A celebration of Lance's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Saturday, 24 October at 2.00pm. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020