Lanny HUNT

  • "We will miss the nights of watching rugby together. ..."
    - Grey and Lee Renata
  • "Thoughts and prayers to you all. Will always have good..."
    - Mellissa White
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Andrea White
Death Notice

HUNT, Lanny Louise:

Passed away peacefully on 13th August 2020 at home in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Maraea Tehuna Hunt. Loving father of Donna Tetai, Tania and Eric Gaastra, Lenise and David Onekawa. Treasured grandfather to all his mokopuna. Son of Pikihuia and Charles Hunt. Brother of Dace, Charles, Sally, Brian, Gary, Elywyn, Marlene and Del. Funeral details to be confirmed until further notice. All communications to Lenise Onekawa 02108801811

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 17, 2020
