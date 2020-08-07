Laszlo VARGA

Guest Book
  • "Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Tony you..."
    - Ted and Margaret Normanton
  • "So sorry to hear of Lotsie's passing Barbara. Our thoughts..."
  • "Dear Barbara and family, Laszlo was a real gentleman and I..."
  • "Barbara, Tony , Julie and families Sorry to see that Lotsy..."
  • "Condolences Tony and your family on the loss of your dad...."
    - Owen
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Death Notice

VARGA, Laszlo (Lotsie):
Peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday 5 August 2020, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 56 years. Loved and respected Dad of Tony, and Julie. Father-in-law of Lisa, and Jarrid. Cherished Poppa of Troy, Courtney, and Jordan. Messages to the Varga family may be left on Laszlo's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/lotsie or sent to P.O. Box 129, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate Lotsie's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 10 August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020
