WOOD, Laura Angeline:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14th July 2020 in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Treasured mother to Anne, Richard (Rick) & Joanne (Jo), (New Plymouth). Very special Grandma and Nana to Brent & Kelly, Jackson & Jess (Melbourne) and Rhiannon. Much loved great-grandma to Ryan and Hadley.
Laura touched the lives of so many people and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
A memorial service to celebrate Laura's life will be held in the Coast Road Historical Church, Coast Road, Wainuiomata on Saturday 18th July 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 16, 2020