JOHNSTON, Laurel Deirdre:
Passed away on Tuesday 27th August 2019, at home. Precious eldest daughter of Sandra and Steve, much loved sister of the late Cameron, Rowan and Kirsten. Sister-in-law of James and Claire. Adored auntie of Telle, Josh, Dan, Lexie and Nick. A beautiful soul who had a welcoming smile for everyone. A big thank you to Helen and her team at Idea, Newton Street. A service of celebration will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, cnr Girven Road and Marlin Street, Mount Maunganui, on Saturday 31st August at 3.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019