Acknowledgement

CADMAN,

Laurence Frederic:

The Cadman family would like to thank all those who have supported us over these last few months with visits, phone calls, baking, help on the farm and generosity in all its forms. A special mention should be made of the wider Urenui community; neighbours, who at a moments notice were there for us; Lions, an altruistic organisation he was a member of, satisfying a need to do good works, and providing the venue and the catering for the celebration of his life; and the lovely card club family, his passionate love of cards and the social interaction surely kept him going and looking forward to Fridays. To Toastmasters, who presented him a 25 years of service award, but what it gave him was immeasurable! To the Hospice nurses, we cannot thank them enough for their 24/7 availability, their care not only of Laurie, but concern for us all. Special people! To the Volunteer Waitara Fire Brigade, you were outstanding in your response. As a former professional fireman, he would have been proud of you. To the St. John ambulance team, you could not have done anything more and your compassion was great. We thank you. To Laurie's friend Peter, a true craftsman, a special thanks for creating his casket, a thing of beauty and his last resting place. Thank you to all those who were able to attend the celebration of his life at the Urenui Community Hall and for the tributes, flowers and cards. As some addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. And thanks to all who donated to the 'Give a Little Page' to Hospice. Finally, to Paul and the team at Abrahams Funeral Home, thank you for your final care of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.



Arohanui



