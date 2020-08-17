CLELAND, Laurie:
Peacefully at Riverside Lifecare on Saturday 15 August 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jill for 56 wonderful and eventful years. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Jenny; Brett; Stacey and Hamish. Devoted G-Pop to Nick and Toni, Megan and Tim, and Anna; Jordan, Reegan and Georgi. Loving GG-Pop of Sasha, Max and Harper. Messages to Laurie's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/laurie. Due to the current covid restrictions, invited family and friends will celebrate his life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 20 August 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Laurie's wider community is invited to join his service online via his tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 17, 2020