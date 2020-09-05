CLELAND, Laurie:

Jill together with Andrew and Jenny, Brett, Stacey and Hamish and their families, would sincerely like to thank all those people for their love and support by the visits, beautiful flowers, cards, letters and baking at the time of losing a very special husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Our grateful thanks also to Riverside Rest Home for their care of Laurie over the past year. Also, to the girls at the Dementia Group. He did enjoy those days especially the music and the dancing! Finally, we would like to thank Sam Bennet and Eagars Funeral Service. They did him proud!





