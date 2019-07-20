BISHOP,
Lawrence Jack (Jack):
Service No 593618 Gunner WWII. Peacefully at Maida Vale Rest Home on Thursday 18th July 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and pal to Margaret for 16 years. Dad to Fred. Father of Karen and the late John. Respected Jack to Wendy and David, Kevin and Korina, Sharyn and Dean. An adored Grandad and Great-Grandad. All messages to Jack's family C/- P O Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A celebration of Jack's life will be held in Knox Presbyterian Church, Grey Street Waitara on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at 2.00pm.
