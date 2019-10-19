HURLEY,
Lawrence John (Laurie):
Of Carterton. On 17th October 2019, peacefully at Carter Court in the presence of family. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 63 years. Loved Dad of Vincent and Carol (Auckland), Stephen and Catherine (Carterton), David and Sue (Perth), Karen and Dennis Casey (Christchurch), Mark and Gwen (Hamilton), Leanne and Andy Griffith (Masterton), Joanne and Greg Nyssen (Hawera). Loved Grandad of his 37 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Carter Court for their loving care. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Carter Court Trust, 95-97 Pembroke Street, Carterton 5713 would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer. A service for Laurie will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hurley family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Laurie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
