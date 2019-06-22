SNELL, Lawrence:
Roger, Ken and Marcia wish to acknowledge the expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following the sudden death of our brother Lawrence. Thank you to the many who attended the service and burial. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, provided baking, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence, as well as those who made donations to the SPCA. Special thanks to Frs Freddie and Craig, those who helped at the church, those who looked after the farm on our behalf, the staff at Eagars, the police, St John and Worksafe. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2019