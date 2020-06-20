SANFELIEU, Leigh:

On April 25, 2020, my husband, Leigh Sanfelieu, lost his battle with cancer. I would like to thank everyone for their support and kindnesses over the last few weeks. It has been very much appreciated. Due to Level 4, Leigh got exactly what he wished for – no funeral and no fuss. If you want to remember Leigh, one suggestion is to plant a native plant in his memory. Originally a botanist, he would appreciate the thought and the biodiversity that would result.

Arohanui Jane



