Leisa SAXTON

Guest Book
  • "RIP old friend"
    - Mike Taylor
  • "Our thoughts are with you Ben and Sam. Xx Helen and Daryl"
    - Helen and Daryl
  • "Deepest sympathy to Kirsten Ben and Lydia Thinking of you..."
    - Vikki & Bruce LeQuesne
  • "Although we only knew you for a short time we will always..."
  • "Such a beautiful energetic lady. I think of her and smile...."
    - Jackie Evans
Death Notice

SAXTON, Leisa Elizabeth:
It is with great sadness that we announce that mum passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, after a long battle on Tuesday 18th August 2020, at Hawera Hospital. Much loved mother of Kirsten & Roger, Ben & Sam, and Lydia. Adored Granma/Poppy of Ayla, Esma; Oscar, and Rhoda. A private service will be held for Leisa on Saturday 22nd August 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, if you would like to attend please contact the family on 027 445 5522.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.