SAXTON, Leisa Elizabeth:
It is with great sadness that we announce that mum passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, after a long battle on Tuesday 18th August 2020, at Hawera Hospital. Much loved mother of Kirsten & Roger, Ben & Sam, and Lydia. Adored Granma/Poppy of Ayla, Esma; Oscar, and Rhoda. A private service will be held for Leisa on Saturday 22nd August 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, if you would like to attend please contact the family on 027 445 5522.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020