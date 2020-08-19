Leisa SAXTON

Guest Book
  • "So pleased I got to meet you at Christmas and shared a..."
    - Julie Kovaleski
  • "thought you would be around forever for some reason. you..."
    - malina norton
  • "Dear Kirsten, Ben & Lydia and your families. Our thoughts..."
    - Raewyn Simpson
  • "RIP old friend"
    - Mike Taylor
  • "Our thoughts are with you Ben and Sam. Xx Helen and Daryl"
    - Helen and Daryl
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
SAXTON, Leisa Elizabeth:
It is with great sadness that we announce that mum passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, after a long battle on Tuesday 18th August 2020, at Hawera Hospital. Much loved mother of Kirsten & Roger, Ben & Sam, and Lydia. Adored Granma/Poppy of Ayla, Esma; Oscar, and Rhoda. A private service will be held for Leisa on Saturday 22nd August 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, if you would like to attend please contact the family on 027 445 5522.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020
