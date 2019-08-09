BROOKER,
Lenore Isabel Mary:
Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday 7 August 2019, aged 83 years. Loved wife and soulmate of Kevan (deceased). Adored sister of John and Marion MacDonald. Treasured Mum of Martyn, Simon and Debbie. Devoted grandmother of Kirsty, Kerry and Ryan. Loved great-grandmother of Meishaa. Stepmother of Shelley and Glen, Kerry and Andrew (deceased), and stepgrandmother of Kane, Levi (deceased) and Sheridan. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA Hawera would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to 11 Murray Avenue, Hawera. A service for Lenore will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 13 August, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019