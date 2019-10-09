CRUMMEY, Leo Francis:
Suddenly passed away 7 October 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 81. Loving and treasured husband of Joyce. Dearly loved Dad of Sean & Deb (Perth), Helen, Brenda, Sarah & the late Tony Takerei (New Plymouth), and Mark (Sydney). Brother to Brian & Ethna (Ireland), John (Auckland), and Marie (Chicago). Special and much loved grandpa and great-grandpa. In preference to flowers donations to Coastguard Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Crummey Family may be left on Leo's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/leo. A service to celebrate Leo's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 12 October, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
May your sails always be full to ride the waves and catch the bonny shoals of herrings.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019