Leo FLEMING

Guest Book
  • "Uncle Leo, what a legend!!Lots of laughs and great..."
    - margaret fleming
  • "Uncle Leo will be missed. Sorry we can't be there for the..."
    - Chris+Denise Fleming
  • "Kevin I'm so sorry to hear about your dad. Thinking of you..."
  • "Thinking of you Carrol Brian, Donna and Jeff and families,..."
    - Graeme & Susan Dravitzki
  • "My deepest condolences to Kath and the Fleming family. Leo..."
    - Raewyn Mack
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

FLEMING, Leo Eric:
Peacefully on Saturday 8 August 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen for 63 years. Much loved and cherished Dad of Brian and Donna, Kevin and Vernessa, Terry and Colleen, Donna and Jeff Clement, Leonce and Brim Doyle, and Carol and Brian Dravitzki. Adored Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Fleming family may be left on Leo's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/leo. A Funeral Mass for Leo will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 106 Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 13 August 2020, at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.