FLEMING, Leo Eric:
Peacefully on Saturday 8 August 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen for 63 years. Much loved and cherished Dad of Brian and Donna, Kevin and Vernessa, Terry and Colleen, Donna and Jeff Clement, Leonce and Brim Doyle, and Carol and Brian Dravitzki. Adored Grandad and Great-Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Fleming family may be left on Leo's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/leo. A Funeral Mass for Leo will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 106 Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 13 August 2020, at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020