FLEMING, Leo Eric:

Kath, Brian, Kevin, Terry, Donna, Leonce, Carol and their families would sincerely like to thank everyone for their love and support by the visits, flowers, cards, meals and baking at the time of losing a treasured husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Thank you to Father Craig Butler for officiating a wonderful service and thank you to Father Vui for taking the Rosary. Thank you to Eagars Funeral Services for their guidance and comfort during this sad time. Thank you to Tania for the wonderful caregiving of Mum and Dad. Thank you to Te Rangimarie Hospice for their support over the last year and a Special Thank you to Chalmers Hospital Resthome for the wonderful care and support you gave Dad during his last months. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our appreciation.



