COLLETT,

Leonard Daniel (Len):

Vicky and family would sincerely like to thank everyone for their love and support during this sad time. The flowers, baking, cards, phone calls, and visits were all very much appreciated. A very special thanks to Moni who was our rock in the days leading up to Len's funeral and Cletus for all your help. To Joan Andreoli for the beautiful casket spray and to Hardings Funerals for your professionalism and guidance at this difficult time.

Always on our minds,

forever in our hearts.

Rest in Peace Len.



