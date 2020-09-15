COOK, Leonard Thomas:
At home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, 13 September 2020, aged 96. Len was fiercely independent, of strong character, always smiling and so cheery that you forgot his age. Loving and dedicated husband of the late Camilla (Mella). Fantastic father and father-in-law of Cheryl & David Talbot and Alan & Jean Cook. Grandad and Dida to Lisa & Andrew Potter, Isaac & Alison Cook, Alice & Richard Cane, and Letitia Cook & Simon Bentley. Dida to his 7 great-grandchildren Lola, Lenny, Drew, Dylan, Zinzan, Sterling and Oliver. A legend and special uncle to all the cousins, the last of that generation in the family. Donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Cook family may be left on Len's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/len. A service to celebrate Len's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 18 September 2020 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2020