COOK, Leonard Thomas:

Cheryl and Alan, and their families, extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who surrounded them with love and support via flowers, cards, roses and vouchers, phone calls and texts, baking, meals, and house visits that helped Len immensely through his last few weeks. The Hospice team were incredible and a special thank you to GP Gillian Churchman, Val, and the carer Phil, for their dedication. Eagars Funerals, especially Kelsey, and Officiator, Beverley McLean, who were superb in delivering a wonderful tribute to celebrate the 96 years of a much loved dad, dida or grandfather/great-grandfather. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation. Thank you.



