COOPER,
Leonard Gordon (Len):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 18th September 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved Dad of Steven and Adrianna, Julie and Nick, Davina and Lance. Loved Grandad/Grandlen of Bryden, Taila, Maddi; Ethan, Cooper, Riley and Paige. Brother to Rick and Sue, Joy, Shirley, Fay, Patsy, Lance, and Desmond. Also best friend to Millie. A service for Len will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth ,on Thursday 24th September at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2020