OGLE,
Leonard William (Len):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 20th September 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, for over 62 years. Loved and respected Dad and father-in-law to Stuart and Corinne, Bob and Mahala, Mary-Ann and Geoff, Tim and Helene, Phill, Mike and Deb, and Sarah. Loved and respected Grandfather to Katrina, Adyn, Cameron, Holly, Emily, Louise, Liam (Deceased), Shelley, Alex, Alexandra, Thomas (Deceased), Bruce, and Estelle. Loved Great-Grandfather to Cory, Lucas, Alexis, Malakai, Flynn, and Ella. In lieu of flowers donations to Mental Health Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Ogle family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Len's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Henui Street, Fitzroy, New Plymouth, on Saturday 28th September 2019, at 10.30am, private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019