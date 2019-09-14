SARTEN,

Leonard Mervyn (Merv):

Merv's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, letters and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. A special thank you to Jean Sandel Rest Home for the care and support they gave Merv. Also a big thank you to Peter and the team from Abrahams for their guidance and support during a difficult time. Please accept this thanks notice as a personal acknowledgement.



