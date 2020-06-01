WOLLER,
Leonard John (Len):
Len passed peacefully on 25th May 2020, while in the care of Taranaki Base Hospital. Beloved husband of Helen, and loving father and father-in-law of Todd and Natasha, the late Bethne, Brett and Cindy, and Paul and Karen. Cherished grandfather, grandfather-in-law, Pop and great-grandfather of Courtney, Logan, Finn, Dylan, Jared, Justin, and Imogen. Loved by us all. The family are grateful to staff of Base Hospital and Tainui Village for their loving and considerate care of us all. All messages to the Woller family c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4312. Len's family have held a private farewell, and will celebrate his life when all are able to be together at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2020