WOLLER,
Leonard John (Len):
Len passed peacefully on 25th May 2020, while in the care of Taranaki Base Hospital. Beloved husband of Helen, and loving father and father-in-law of Todd and Natasha, the late Bethne, Brett and Cindy, and Paul and Karen. Cherished grandfather, grandfather-in-law, Pop and great grandfather of Courtney, Logan, Finn, Dylan, Jared, Justin, and Imogen.
Loved by us all.
A Memorial service for Len will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East New Plymouth on Saturday 1st August 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 29 to July 31, 2020