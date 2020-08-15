WOLLER,

Leonard John (Len):

Len's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us in any way during the loss of our very special husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Thank you also to those who attended the memorial service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us all. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.

"Family, where life begins

and love never ends."



