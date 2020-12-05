Service Information Abraham's Funeral Home 366-374 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki 067575210 Acknowledgement

SWETE, Les:

Leonie and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support, baking, hot meals, flowers, cards and Koha following the passing of our beloved husband, dad, father-in-law, Poppa, Poppa gg. Special thanks to TeRangimarie Hospice, Drs and Nurses, we could not say enough about you all, for your support and compassion. We are pleased he seen out his last show for Hospice. Thank you to Dave Ewart Jnr for stepping in and doing the concert for Les. To Dave Sharrock, Cliff & Noel's Whitmore, Les Martin & Mrs Brown, thanks for being there. Rev Albie Martin thank you for your lovely words and humor. To Merrilands Country Music Club, thanks for everything you have done for us, Les loved you all as family. Thanks to Kelli and the team at Abraham's funeral home for their care, nothing we asked for was to much. To our girls, partners, the grandchildren, thanks for being there for me, Love you more then you know. Please accept this acknowledgement as it would be impossible to thank everyone individually.



