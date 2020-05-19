HAUGHEY, Lesley Betty:
Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, 17th May 2020. Aged 59 years. Loved wife of Ian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Renee and James West (Melbourne), Nicole and Jay Herewini (Stratford), loved nanny to Deacon and Macoy; Mason and Reese. In preference to flowers a donation to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated. All messages to the Haughey family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 19, 2020