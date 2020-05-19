Lesley HAUGHEY

Guest Book
  • "Heartfelt sympathy to all your family. I hope that you can..."
    - Barry Holland
  • "To Ian, Renee, Nicole & families Our thoughts are with you..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time."
    - Adrienne Jensen
  • "Our deepest condolences to you all. Roxanne & Dean Caskey..."
  • "Our hearts go out to you. So very hard to believe. Many..."
    - Jos and Alan Bibby
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

HAUGHEY, Lesley Betty:
Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, 17th May 2020. Aged 59 years. Loved wife of Ian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Renee and James West (Melbourne), Nicole and Jay Herewini (Stratford), loved nanny to Deacon and Macoy; Mason and Reese. In preference to flowers a donation to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated. All messages to the Haughey family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.