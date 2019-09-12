ROBERTS, Lesley Mary:
We are heartbroken to announce that our dear Mum passed away early today (11th September 2019). She was surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dear friends. At peace after many years of living with Parkinson's Disease, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and David; Rachel and Rick; Steve and Fiona. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved by her family in England; Douglas, Linda and children, Margaret and Tim Perry (both deceased) and their families. Dear friend of David and Nancy Roberts. All messages to the Roberts family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com. In preference to flowers, a donation to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Lesley will be held at The T.E.T. Multi Sports Stadium, Portia Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 14th September 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019