HINTZ, Leslie Anton (Les):
Peacefully surrounded by his family, at home on Friday 29th November 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband to Ros for over 52 years. Loved Dad to Craig and Donna, Rebecca and Jade, and Sarah and Adam. Loved and cherished Poppa to Celeste, Alexis, Savanah; Angel, Rueben, Olivia, and Great Poppa to Indi, and Zander. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Les will be at the family home until his service which will be at 210 Korito Road, Egmont Village on Wednesday 4th December 2019, at 2.00pm. A private cremation to follow. Any one requiring transport to the service please contact the family.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019