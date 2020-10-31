SWETE, Leslie Fraser (Les):
Passed peacefully at home on Thursday 29th October 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Leonie. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Ray, Talia and Simon, Tineke and Alen, Vonnita and Leif and Tenille. Adored Poppa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages may be sent to 'The Swete Family' c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. The family wish to thank Hospice for their care and compassion. A service for Les will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Tuesday 3rd November 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
'Love you long time'
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020