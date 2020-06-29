Leslie TANNER

Guest Book
  • "We are saddened to learn of Les's passing. We know how..."
    - John Foreman
  • "So sorry to hear that Les has passed away.My memories of..."
  • "On behalf of the New Plymouth Stroke Support Trust and all..."
    - Jean Hastie
  • "So sorry to see that Les has passed. Our thought go to you..."
    - Carol Ward
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
Death Notice

TANNER,
Leslie James (Les):
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 27th June 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam (married 58 years). Loved and respected Dad of Steve and Brett. Doting Grandad of Sarah, Liam, Ostyn, Callum, Jess, Siobhan. Great Grandad (Bop) of Jaxon, Paige and Flynn. Loved brother of George. All messages to the Tanner family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth or online at wabraham.co.nz/notice. A service for Les will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth on Tuesday 30th June at 2.00pm. Thereafter to The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium for private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 29 to June 30, 2020
