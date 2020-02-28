THOMPSON, Leslie Arthur:
A memorial service will be held at Opunake Cemetery on Sunday, March 1st, 2020, at 10.00am, when Leslie's ashes will be placed on his father's grave. The Thompson family welcome all friends and relatives to attend the Memorial. Leslie was a member of the Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes Grand Lodge of New Zealand Mount Lodge 135, and his family were early settlers in New Zealand. Leslie passed away in Brisbane, Australia, in January, requesting that his ashes be returned to his homeland.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020