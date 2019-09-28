Leslie WEEDON

Guest Book
  • "To Auntie Jo and family, heartfelt sympathy from Karen..."
    - Karen Fellows
  • "Deepest sympathy Jo and family. Kathryn (née Winmill)"
  • "To the family of Les, Deepest sympathy for your loss. from..."
    - Meridee Butler
  • "Just read the passing of Leslie (Fred) awesome memories of..."
    - Glenys Herrick
  • "To Jo and family, our Deepest Sympathy at the sad loss of..."
    - Rosemary Cairns
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

WEEDON,
Leslie Charles (Les):
Peacefully with his wife by his side at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 24th September 2019. Aged 77 years. Loving husband of Josephine (Jo). Loving father of Wayne (deceased); Charlene and Mike. Grandfather of Krystal and Crit, Bradley and Lydia. Great-grandfather of Addison and Riley. All messages to the Weedon family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In accordance with Les' wishes a private family service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019
