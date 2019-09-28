WEEDON,
Leslie Charles (Les):
Peacefully with his wife by his side at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 24th September 2019. Aged 77 years. Loving husband of Josephine (Jo). Loving father of Wayne (deceased); Charlene and Mike. Grandfather of Krystal and Crit, Bradley and Lydia. Great-grandfather of Addison and Riley. All messages to the Weedon family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In accordance with Les' wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019