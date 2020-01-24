JANS, Lila May:
Peacefully on Wednesday, 22 January 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Mike for 68 years. Much loved and respected Mum, Grandma, and Granny to Lyn and Kevin, Greg, Steven and Yvonne, Neville and Debbie, and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"A Special Lady now at rest"
A service for Lila will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday, 27 January, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020