AMBURY,
Lilian Mercy (nee Cobham):
Passed away peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home, on Tuesday 4 February 2020, in her 102nd year. Loved wife of the late Vernon, and mother of Janet Burrows, Pat Irving, and Margaret Baguley. Grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 15, and great-great-grandmother of 4. In accordance with Lilian's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial morning tea to celebrate Lilian's life will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 7th February 2020, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020