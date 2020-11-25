Lilian CLARE

Guest Book
  • "So sad to hear of Lillian's passing. A vibrant woman in my..."
    - Angela Hufton
  • "We remember a vital and outgoing lady whose company we..."
    - Jacki Davies
  • "CLARE, Lilian Agnes Murray (nee Murray): Beloved and..."
    - Lilian CLARE
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "CLARE, Lilian Agnes Murray (nee Murray): Peacefully at..."
    - Lilian CLARE
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
View Map
Death Notice

CLARE,
Lilian Agnes Murray
(nee Murray):
Passed away, after a short illness, at Maida Vale on Sunday 22nd November 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late David. All messages to 'The Clare Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be appreciated, and may be left in the foyer. A celebration of Lilian's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 1st December 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

'Forever in the hearts of her close friends.'

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020
