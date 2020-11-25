CLARE,
Lilian Agnes Murray
(nee Murray):
Passed away, after a short illness, at Maida Vale on Sunday 22nd November 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late David. All messages to 'The Clare Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be appreciated, and may be left in the foyer. A celebration of Lilian's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 1st December 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
'Forever in the hearts of her close friends.'
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020