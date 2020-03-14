Lillian BLACKBOURN

Death Notice

BLACKBOURN, Lillian Maude
(Lil) (nee Arbuckle):
Passed peacefully at home, on Saturday 7th March 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joy and Gordon Keighley, Ross and Tracey Blackbourn, Carol and Michael. Dearly loved Nana to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Taranaki for their love and care for Lil. In accordance with Lil's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
