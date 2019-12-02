RANGER, Linton (Lin):
Peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home on Friday, 29th November 2019, aged 78 years. Loved Dad and Koro to Eru, Nolan and Jenny, Damian and Lisa and Melissa and Bou. Loved Koro to Vanessa and his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Brother and brother-in-law to Darcy and Jocelyn, Roger, and Michael and Sheryl, and Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A gathering to send the Old Fellow off will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 4th December 2019, at 10.30am, private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019