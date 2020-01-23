Lisa WINDER

  • "Lisa miss you so so much. You've been such a big part of..."
    - Beverlyn Anjaiya-winder
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
West Baptist Community Church
144 South Road
New Plymouth
WINDER, Lisa Marie:
On 17 January 2020, at home. Very loved mother of Connor and Elinor, much loved sister of Stephen and Nam, Tony and Beverlyn, aunty of Priya and Zariah. A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held at West Baptist Community Church, 144 South Road, New Plymouth on Friday 24 January 2020, at 1.30pm. Please bring a single flower from your own garden with which to farewell Lisa and at the request of her children, please do not wear black.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020
