DOBSON,
Lloyd Noel (Dobbie):
Peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, 14 July 2019 aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Audrey for 64 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Greg & Helen, Michele & Bob Gray, Liz & Bruce Cameron. Adored Poppa of Brady & Nellie, Leanne & Johl, Rebecca & Levi, Courtney & Reuben, Brooke, Brittany & Nic, Mitchell, and his 6 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Ron. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Dobson Family may be left on Lloyd's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/lloyd or sent c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Lloyd's life will be held at, Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 17 July 2019, at 3.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019