DOBSON,

Lloyd Noel (Dobbie):

Audrey, Greg, Michele, Liz and families wish to sincerely thank everyone who supported us with your gifts of baking, flowers, cards and messages during the loss of a very special and loved husband, father and poppa. The family would also like to thank Eagers Funerals, Bev McLean for the wonderful service and the Hospice Nurses who were amazing. Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Also, thank you for the generous donations we received for the Taranaki Hospice.



